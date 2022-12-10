Not Available

Singapore: One of the fastest growing cities in the world. Once a tropical jungle, it is now 665 square kilometres of hustle, bustle, concrete and air-con. But nestled among the urban sprawl there is a wild side; - places where pangolins, crocodiles, monkeys, otters, snakes and hornbills sit right among the skyscrapers and boardwalks. This series, narrated by Sir David Attenborough, discovers how nature has evolved within this teeming city. Wild City showcases the range of different habitats found in and around the built-up urban sprawl, then journeys around the island’s hidden wildlife hotspots – from the overlooked interior to the inaccessible coastline and islands that have become unplanned sanctuaries for Singapore’s natural heritage.