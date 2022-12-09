Wild Connection

Not Available

This series uncovers the astonishing similarities and sharp differences between two of earth’s richest meeting points between continents – bridges where vastly different animal populations intermingle during their eternal quest for survival. These geographical bridges between huge land masses create unique places where the flora and fauna of two continents intermingle. The narrow strip of land connecting the continents of the Americas is an authentic Noah´s ark with huge number of species, all of them coming from south and north and making their home Central America, a geological newcomer, when compared to the age of the land masses north and south. Africa and Europe are separated by the narrowest of sea passages at Gibralter and a the border territory of the Iberian penisula. This region features the richest biodiversity in Europe, with its umbilical cord to the African continent. Through the series, we encounter species at their best, from intimate situations, to predation and action scenes. Spectacular blue chip filming provides evidence from the field while graphics will help to understand the geological process that shaped these two areas of our planet, and how the species colonize them. Six episodes that will immerse us in the vastness life exuberance of these unique places on earth. A series that conclusively proves that diversity blooms whenever its given a fighting chance. http://www.u7tv.ru/eng/index.shtml?sectionid=003&progid=0272