It is known as ‘Europe’s Amazon’ – a river of staggering variety stretching almost 3,000km from Germany’s Black Forest to the Black Sea. Passing through ten countries and four capital cities, the Danube is the world’s most international river and massively important to Europe’s wildlife. Exploring its secrets in stunning and intimate detail, Wild Danube is a two-part series which follows the river as it flows from source to sea. From birds to deer to beavers caught digging into riverside gardens to steal fruit, you’ll see the wild side of the river is shown in all its majesty. This river is not just a natural paradise - as it passes through urban areas, see how the Danube’s human and animal inhabitants often come into conflict.