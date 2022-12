Not Available

Somehow overgrown dog Fík was devised by writer Rudolf Čechura and painted by painter Jiří Šalamoun. And because dogs have dreams too, Fik is also dreaming about something thrilling as well as funny. The entire series is voiced by actor Josef Dvořák. And what about is Fik dreaming? Perhaps about how he once played football, how he drove the car, how he spent Christmas and how he became captain of an ocean liner.