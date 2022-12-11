Wild Faces of Switzerland

Not Available

In the heart of Europe lies Switzerland. It’s a surprisingly big little country: small in area, but big on natural beauty. And, like its many languages and cultures, its scenic diversity is something really special, too: from mighty Alps, dense forests and lush green valleys, to mysterious moors and roaring waterfalls. Mediterranean lakes and craggy rock landscapes are all close together in one small geographical location. Switzerland has many wild faces – some familiar and some hidden. It’s a country that’s astonishingly rich in variety, wilderness and scenic wonder. Each episode of the series seeks to do justice to this diversity.