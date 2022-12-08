Not Available

Beyond the Magic Kingdom there is a savage side to Florida, a spectacular environment teeming with wildlife where relentless drama unfolds between a labyrinth of ancient cypress swamps, crowded beaches and coral islands. Wild Florida takes you deep into this hidden wilderness, revealing a spectacular array of fearsome predators, wily survivors and dangerous invaders as they struggle to live and thrive in this stunning, sometimes violent Eden. Big alligators rule the inland waterways, where three young gator hatchlings struggle to survive their first year in the swamp. To earn the title of swamp king they must first elude an array of killers - venomous snakes, voracious predatory fish and even their own kind. On the bustling shores and among the strong currents of the Gulf Stream there is another savage paradise. Here, young turtle hatchlings begin an epic and dangerous odyssey from deadly shores to the open Atlantic, manatee families swim the gauntlet of propellers and pleasure craft in seek of warm waters and feeding grounds and crocodiles patrol the coral shores of south Florida looking for an easy meal. With stunning cinematography, Wild Florida follows unique and charismatic characters who propel the viewer through two action-packed hours and highlight the truly “wild” lifestyle of the Sunshine State.