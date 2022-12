Not Available

Galapagos, an archipelago formed by the ungovernable power of the elements. A paradise, dependent completely on the mercy of the currents, undergoes constant transformations, which grant the survival of all animals on land and in the water. Take a closer look at the most famous islands in the world! Be prepared to see Galapagos like you have never seen it before and you’ll be up for a surprise! Narrated by Mike Rowe