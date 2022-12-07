Not Available

They say there is no such thing as a free lunch, but former Masterchef winner Tommi Miers and adventurer Guy Grieve disagree. Proving that the British landscape can be as productive as any shop or market, Tommi and Guy travel across the UK on a mission to show that foraging for wild food is not just about eating grubs and stinging nettles. As they deal with uncertain weather, demanding terrain and some beautiful landscapes, their adventure puts them through challenges that they have to conquer at all costs. In their travels, Tommi and Guy hunt, shoot, fish and forage for some of the best wild food this country has to offer, which they turn into gastronomic feasts to die for. The wild gourmets show how a bit of knowledge can turn a weekend country walk into a joyful, culinary adventure that yields surprising and stunningly edible results.