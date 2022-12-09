Wild Heroes

Not Available

Segawa Kiichi or otherwise known as "Keebou" has recently moved back to his hometown due to a business transfer after years of life in Tokyo. Kiichi is a mediocre salesman for a medical-equipment manufacturer. One day, when he goes drinking at a hostess pub with one of his colleagues, he is confronted with a former gang member turned yakuza leader, Tagawa. Kiichi used to be a leader of a small gang called "Who Are You" back in his youth himself and the two are familiar faces. Tagawa tells his group that Kiichi let his own team get beaten up ten years ago and that he is the most cowardly living man of the century. Tagawa and his yakuza group have captured a 10-year-old girl for some reason, and although he does not want to get involved at first, Kiichi ends up helping the little girl escape from them. Soon, he pays the price for it. When members of Kiichi's old gang, "Who Are You" learn of their leader's return and the adverse circumstance he is in, they round up to take on the yakuza to save him despite their resentment for their leader's betrayal a decade ago.