Wild India

Not Available

This series on the natural history of the Indian sub-continent is presented by Valmik Thapar. Mike Birkhead was series producer and individual producer / director on 3 programmes. A panda winner at Wildscreen for music (Nick Hooper). Also nominated for a Royal Society award for music. National Viewers & Listeners Association award for best series of the year 1998, and numerous other awards for script and individual programmes. In its exploration of India's wildlife, the series ranges across the breadth and width of the world's sixth largest nation -- from the spectacular coral reefs along its eastern and western coasts to moist rainforests and parched deserts, from sodden lowlands periodically flooded by the sea to the towering Himalayas that ring its northern borders. Each of the episodes focuses on one region or habitat type, providing never-before-seen glimpses into the lives of the subcontinent's plants, animals, and people.