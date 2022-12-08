Not Available

Wildlife photographer Benny Rebel returns to his native Iran to document its little-known wilderness and extraordinary collection of plants and animals - from wild donkeys to cheetahs, leopards, striped hyenas, golden eagles and giant lizards. He laboriously tracks down wildlife in ancient rainforests, temperate plains, craggy mountains and baking deserts. His intimate knowledge of the land allows him to introduce the animals and people of a country that we often only hear about through its politics.