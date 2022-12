Not Available

On foot, by car or off-road vehicle, by plane or by boat, the California Game Wardens -- 159 in all -- patrol the state's 159,000 square miles around the clock, pursuing poachers, polluters and drug runners while making sure hunters and anglers follow the rules. No two days are alike, and each is adventure-filled as the officers, working alone or with a canine companion, often patrol sparsely populated areas where help can be hours away.