Wild Kratts

  • Animation
  • Family
  • Comedy

Bell Broadcast and New Media Fund

The Kratt brothers go around the world looking for animals and use "creature power suits", suits created by their friend, Aviva, out of the creatures' DNA. There are three villains in the show, Zach Varmitech, who controls the creatures' minds and use them as slaves, Donita Donata, who freezes creatures and sell them alive as jewelry, and Gourmond, who makes expensive gourmet dishes out of endangered species. The Kratts usually use their creature powers to foil these three villains' plots.

Chris KrattChris
Martin KrattMartin,M.K
Athena KarkanisAviva Corcovado
Jonathan MalenJimmy Z
Heather BambrickKoki

