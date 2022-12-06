Not Available

This breathtaking series aims at discovering why two very different regions of the planet, very far away from each other, are so rich in biodiversity; two unique places on Earth that serve as natural bridges between continents. Central America is a strip of land connecting two large land masses, a small region with an extraordinary natural richness. The Iberian Peninsula is the most bio-diverse region in Europe, acting as an umbilical cord between Africa and Europe. Both places are defined as "biological bridges." Through ground-breaking cinematography, discover the Earth's hidden secrets like never before, and see how all life is connected in miraculous and stunning ways!