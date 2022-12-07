Not Available

Wild 'N Out

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

One Louder Productions

Nick Cannon and MTV are about to bring the street to the stage with Wild N’ Out- A half hour of unpredictable snaps and outrageous situations. Every episode, it’s Nick vs. A-List celebrities, as each leads their own team of improv comedians in an attempt to come out on top in a variety of ridiculous comic throw downs. Traditional improv games get a hip-hop twist as Nick and others rip the headlines-and reputations. It all culminates in a freestyle comedy battle to decide who wins fame and who goes home in shame. Don’t miss the illest improv on television. Nick Cannon Presents: Wild N' Out.

Cast

