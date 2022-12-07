Not Available

Nick Cannon and MTV are about to bring the street to the stage with Wild N’ Out- A half hour of unpredictable snaps and outrageous situations. Every episode, it’s Nick vs. A-List celebrities, as each leads their own team of improv comedians in an attempt to come out on top in a variety of ridiculous comic throw downs. Traditional improv games get a hip-hop twist as Nick and others rip the headlines-and reputations. It all culminates in a freestyle comedy battle to decide who wins fame and who goes home in shame. Don’t miss the illest improv on television. Nick Cannon Presents: Wild N' Out.