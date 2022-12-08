Wild Nights

Not Available

National Geographic Explorer Mireya Mayor is beyond crazy. Watch as she takes no prisoners travelling through Rio, Miami and New Orleans in search of animals one normally would like to stay far away from. She tracks down some of Rio de Janeiro's wildest residents - from the world's largest rodent to an ancient reptile living in a modern city. This is a wild journey to discover the true nature of Rio de Janeiro – host city of the 2014 soccer World Cup which is in dire need of a clean-up job from Ms Mayor. Not content with her discoveries in Brazil, Mayor goes to her hometown, Miami, Florida in search of snakes and massive sea mammals. From the raucous crowds at Miami Beach nightclubs on South Beach to the windblown waters of Biscayne Bay, her goal is to locate as much urban wildlife and she can in one wild city. It is a jungle out there…and Ms Mayor has a fever. It is no different when she goes New Orleans' looking to catch a three hundred pound wild boar living inside city limits. Along her way she'll use the help of local wildlife experts, animal control, one kooky cab driver and everyday ‘New Orleanians’ to find as many urban critters as she can. From Bourbon Street to the bayou, it's going to be wild! Definitely not for the faint-hearted!