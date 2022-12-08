Not Available

A journey into the ultimate feat of endurance. From South America, through Asia, Africa, North America and Europe, and over thousands of kilometers of grueling mountain biking, trail running and kayaking, you will see the world’s real adventure racers. No second chances, no support and nowhere to go but the finish line. The world will watch as the toughest teams of athletes on the planet go against each other and everything that mother nature can dish up. You will have never before seen the level of human endurance these competitors display. The journey, the tears and triumphs of the Wild Racers are all on display against the World's most dramatic backdrops.