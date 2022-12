Not Available

With stunning images presented the six -part documentary series "Wild Scandinavia " the harsh , untamed nature of the far north . Rugged coastlines and fjords , glaciers, volcanoes and jungles are still the habitat of rare plants and animals . Of the brown bears in Finland to Sweden's elk , of Iceland's arctic foxes in Norway's musk oxen , polar bears from Greenland to the red deer in Denmark - each film takes the viewer into the wilderness of northern Europe