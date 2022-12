Not Available

Did you know Thailand has over 50 national parks that make up 14% of the country's total area? And these parks are home to 10% of Earth’s animal species? Thailand is a popular holiday destination with us Brits, and there’s a side of the country holidaymakers rarely see. This stunning series reveals the hidden terrain in all its glory: from the strange and wonderful creatures to a small selection of the 27,000 species of flowering plants.