Not Available

Britain's landscape has changed dramatically over the last 50 years with wild plants disappearing and strange new plants becoming familiar. Wild Things reveals how plants offer an understanding of changing wildlife. Garden designer Chris Myers, his Labrador Lottie, botanist Dr Trevor Dines and lichenologist Sally Eaton search our cities and countryside to discover what grows where in Britain today and why. Bold experiments and innovative approaches - from controlled explosions in military no-go zones to oven-roasting microscopic 'bears' that live by our roadsides - help explain why some plants have moved in, why others have disappeared, and how it all affects us.