"Wild Transport" follows the passionate team at the premier animal rescue, removal and relocation company that specializes in the dangerous and deadly. The "Wild Transport" team is led by dynamic duo, Rick and Andrew, who are extreme opposites but share a childlike enthusiasm for creatures big and small, taking advantage of any opportunity to get up close and personal with the animals they transport. Joining Rick and Andrew on the "Wild Transport" team are Justin, the go-to guy for venomous creatures, and Ashley, who is learning the ropes in the field after transitioning out of the office. Each member of the crew uses their individual strengths to take on the challenges and risks of getting live cargo loaded and transported to its destination safely.