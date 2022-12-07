Not Available

The small Cornish town is host to all manner of odd occurrences, in Simon Nye's dark comedy. Dawn French and Catherine Tate star as Mary and Angela - a tempestuous lesbian couple, who will do anything to preserve their village from the hordes of holiday home buyers and thrill-seeking bungee-jumpers. Pretty much all outsiders are a target for suspicion. Nye said, ''I wanted to show life in a small community because there's nothing like an inward-looking village for paranoia, jealousy and fear, and these emotions can be horribly funny. They say writers' work gets darker as they get older, but in fact mine is generally getting sunnier and sillier.''