Wild West C.O.W. Boys of Moo Mesa revolves around animals turned anthropomorphic after Moo Mesa is hit by a comet. Since Cowtown is run by the evil Mayor Bulloney, Moo Mesa is just crawling with criminals. Its only hope is the C.O.W. Boys, Marshal Moo Montana and his deputies Dakota and Cowlorado. These three along with the help of a few others fight the evil of Moo Mesa and uphold the Code of the West.