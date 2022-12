Not Available

Wild West Tech (new episodes produced from 2003–2005) was a program that aired on The History Channel in the United States. The show was originally hosted by Keith Carradine (2003–2004), but his brother, David Carradine took over hosting duties for season 2 and subsequent seasons. The show illustrated a variety of technologies used in the Wild West, and featured interviews with numerous Western historians, as well as re-created versions of important events in Western history.