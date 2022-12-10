Not Available

Wild Window is a series of virtual portals to the natural world. Each Wild Window is an hour-long compilation of spectacular moving images as seen through the eyes of the world’s foremost wildlife cinematographers. Captured using ultra-high resolution digital cinema motion picture cameras, Wild Window will transform your Ultra HD screen into a showcase for spectacularly beautiful nature art in motion. The first six Episodes of Wild Window feature the cinematography of renowned underwater filmmaker Howard Hall, and original music scores by award-winning composer Alan Williams.