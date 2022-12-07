Not Available

10,000 years ago, amidst a war that spanned millennia, the Kherubim and Daemonites crashed on the planet Earth. While the Kherubim assimilated, the Daemonites carried their plans of domination underground, until which time they could resurface and conquer not only Earth… but the entire galaxy. Now… the time has come, necessitating the Kherubim and their descendants to emerge, mobilize and form the Covert Action Teams (WildC.A.T.S). Their mission: to fight the evil Daemonite forces and ensure the safety and sovereignty of the planet. Watch how it begins and ends as Warblade, Zealot, Grifter, Spartan, Voodoo, Maul, and Void go head to head with Lord Helspont and the evil Daemonites to determine the fate of the universe.