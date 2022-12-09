Not Available

WILDCraft Entertainment introduces a new video series called WILDCraft. The series will take the viewer along for a journey of a lifetime with a group of hunters where the hunt is only a part of the story. Each season introduces a new location and journey. Season one is called WILDCraft: South Africa. It takes you to Fort Richmond Safaris in the rugged mountains of South Africa's Northern Cape, where editors and contributors from a variety of hunting magazines join gunwriter Richard Mann and professional hunter Geoffrey Wayland on a safari for free range kudu and other species. The team will hunt from a remote tent camp, and each hunter will have their own challenges to face during the adventure. At the end of each day they'll share their experiences, successes, and failures around the campfire. They'll also learn about the local people, the history of Fort Richmond, and hunting's positive impact on the area