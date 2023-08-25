Not Available

British couple Liv and Will seem to have it all: a rock-solid marriage; a glamorous new life in New York thousands of miles from their provincial hometown; and still young enough to feel that their whole lives are ahead of them. Until Liv learns about Will’s affair. Heartbreak is swiftly followed by another emotion: fury. When Will proposes a trip around America’s epic National Parks to give their relationship a fresh start, Liv knows just how to get revenge…Wilderness is a twisted love story, where a dream holiday and a supposedly “happily-ever-after” quickly turns into a living nightmare.