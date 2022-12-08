Not Available

This iconic and landmark series is a celebration of Africa’s most spectacular locations, showcasing the full African experience. It journeys from the cradle of human civilisation to the most awe-inspiring natural wonders of the world by going on safari to see the continent’s Big Five – lion, elephant, leopard, black rhino, white rhino and Cape buffalo. Wildest Africa discovers their secret locations, their cultural and wildlife issues, as well as how the natural wonders they live in are being threatened and what is being done to overcome these environmental pressures. With a cinematic scope to rival the land it films, Wildest Africa captures the breathtaking sceneries, stunning details and rich cultures that exist all over Africa.