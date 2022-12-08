Not Available

Four years. Four programmes. One amazing series. Wildest Arctic explores four extraordinary areas of the arctic giving a unique insight into what life is like for animals trying to survive in these incredible habitats. The cameras capture life over the course of 12 months in the frozen forests of the Taiga, which contain one third of the world's trees. They also explore the arctic tundra, one of the coldest, driest places on the planet and home to hundreds of thousands of caribou. In later episodes, footage shows what life is like in the Arctic circle for the ‘Ice Bears' and ‘Ice Whales' and explores the country of Iceland; following the seasons and discovering the natural beauty of this country's rugged landscapes and hardy wildlife.