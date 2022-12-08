Not Available

This spectacular series sweeps across the most diverse peninsular in the world. From Malaysia to Southwest China, Vietnam to Cambodia and Thailand this vast area includes outstanding landscapes, historic cities, tropical jungles and armies of animals. With mangroves and mountains, pygmy elephants, turtles and rare birds it is no wonder that the word ‘mega-diverse’ is now attributed to parts of the region. South-west of China and east of India lies the Asian peninsula Indochina, which is home to some of the most breath-taking natural wonders. WILDEST INDOCHINA journeys through this exotic location starting with Malaysia which encompasses the giant island of Borneo - the land of majestically languid orang-utans and saltwater crocodiles, then travels North to Thailand which is where the heart of Indochina lies, home to diverse species such as long tailed macaques who survive in this land of extreme geography. Next up is Cambodia which dumbfounds many with its water kingdom and as a result is stricken annually by a huge monsoon; Asian elephants and the Burmese python inhabit this mystical location. See how life has fought back in war-ravaged Vietnam, which contains 10% of the world's species, within a south-eastern Himalayan enclave lies China's secret garden, where half of all Chinese birds and mammals exist.