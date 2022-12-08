Wildest Latin America

Not Available

Trek across the mountainous peaks and volcanic slopes of the Andes; explore the windswept plains of the Patagonian wilderness; journey into the teeming forests of the Amazon, and wade through the giant swamps of Venezuela, as this beautiful five- part series celebrates the region’s most iconic and dramatic locations. Combining the extraordinary stories of the animals and people, each episode explores the latest revelations about life in this land of extremes. From army ants to armadillos, jaguars to giant otters, find out how each species has developed unique ways to stay alive. Through ingenuity and determination, people have also found ways to make the most of what the continent has to offer. uncover the vital skills, incredible lifestyles and ancient rituals that continue to shape the identity of Latin America’s diverse people. Experience all this fascinating continent has to offer and gain an exciting and in-depth understanding of Latin America’s most spectacular places.