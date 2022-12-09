Wildlife Jack

Not Available

    The complete first series of the children's animated wildlife programme narrated by Chris Packham following six-year-old Jack, a budding explorer. Although Jack (voice of Fynn Kellie) lives in the city, his Grandpa (Packham) was once an explorer and has a special book containing tales of his adventures. When Jack and Grandpa sit down to read the book together Jack's room transforms around him and he is sent on a wildlife adventure... The episodes are: 'I Want to Fly!', 'Hide and Seek!', 'Hungry Like a Fox', 'Sand and Sea' and 'Making Friends'.

