Wildlife Warriors

Not Available

We are the wildlife conservation charity established in 2002, initially by Steve and Terri Irwin, as a way to include and involve other caring people to support the protection of injured, threatened or endangered wildlife – from the individual animal to an entire species. Our projects include the Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital, The Steve Irwin Wildlife Reserve, plus conservation projects to protect Tasmanian devils, Asian elephants, Sumatran tigers, Orangutans, Black rhinos, Cheetah and Sea Turtles.