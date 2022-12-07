Will it Snow for Christmas?

Not Available

Go Soo plays a man who was brought up by his grandmother in difficult circumstances and shows an “intelligent, masculine appeal.” His character had shared a young love with the girl played by Han Ye-seul, but through “sad circumstances,” they were forced to separate. She is the daughter of a famed doctor of Oriental medicine in a small village, although she’s always being compared to and passed over for her smarter, brighter older brother. She and Go Soo eventually reunite in their fateful love as adults.