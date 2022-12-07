Will it Snow for Christmas?

Go Soo plays a man who was brought up by his grandmother in difficult circumstances and shows an “intelligent, masculine appeal.” His character had shared a young love with the girl played by Han Ye-seul, but through “sad circumstances,” they were forced to separate. She is the daughter of a famed doctor of Oriental medicine in a small village, although she’s always being compared to and passed over for her smarter, brighter older brother. She and Go Soo eventually reunite in their fateful love as adults.
View Full Cast >