Will They Eat When Delivered is a domestic spin-off of the show "4 Wheeled Restaurant", stars Italian cuisine chef Sam Kim, television personality Ahn Jung-hwan, and singers Yoon Doo-joon of Highlight and Jeong Se-woon. They operated a kitchen in South Korea (Yeonnam-dong, Mapo-gu, Seoul) and make Italian food, and they are only available for delivery through ordering with food delivery applications or calling in to the kitchen to order. The cast members' identities are unknown to the customers, except for the hints appearing on the packages of the food.