Will Work For Nuts

Three men use their extraordinary animal expertise to turn the natural behaviour of some familiar garden creatures into fun. They introduce bee racing to the world, demonstrate how to coach goldfish to play football, and conduct a series of gourmet tastings with a very sophisticated urban fox. Who are they? Lloyd Buck is a professional bird trainer, and full time Essex boy Matt Thompson is a zoologist and enthusiastic goldfish trainer James Cooper is a prop designer and the team's mechanical genius This series is a privileged peek into their world. It's a world where ravens perform magic tricks, birds of prey chase "scalextric" mice, and slugs aren't a garden pest, but talented escape artists. All three men have an uncanny way with animals and a fascination with natural animal behaviour. Their mission is to celebrate the unsung talents of the creatures all around us.