Willie's Wonky Chocolate Factory

    Willie Harcourt-Cooze is on a mission to produce the best chocolate in the world, from bean to bar and beyond. This four-part series follows Willie, his wife Tania and their three young children as Willie’s dream to grow his own cocoa beans from his Venezuelan farm and then turn them into premium chocolate at his Devon factory becomes a reality. Interspersed with the drama as Willie risks everything to pursue his goal, Willie’s Wonky Chocolate Factory also features demonstrations of mouth-watering chocolate recipes, guaranteed to get all chocoholics drooling.

