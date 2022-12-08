Not Available

Wilson Phillips: Still Holding On

    After dominating the music charts 20 years ago, sisters Carnie Wilson, Wendy Wilson and best friend Chynna Phillips are determined to reclaim their past glory. As the women return to the studio to record their new album of "The Beach Boys" and "Mamas & the Papas" covers, tensions arise while juggling schedules, kids, husbands and Chynna's surprise announcement that she will be competing in "Dancing with the Stars." Growing up together, the three women love and fight like sisters and are out to prove that they are still holding on

