Not Available

Wimzie's House

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Wimzie's House, an educationally entertaining series for preschool kids, premiered on YTV Canada 11 September 1995. Its PBS debut occurred 1 September 1997, after the series' production ended. The series presented the delightful adventures of Wimzie, a playful five-year-old puppet monster; her baby brother, Bo; her parents, Gratziella and Rouso-a bird/airplane pilot and dragon/firefighter, respectively; her lively 150-year-old grandmother Yaya, and her adorable puppet monster friends. Together, they learned skills of caring and sharing at Wimzie's House-a home daycare center unlike any other. Through unforgetable learning adventures and original toe-tapping sing-along songs, young viewers were introduced to topics like friendship, generosity, jealousy, diversity, and sibling rivalry, all from a preschooler's point of view. The award-winning series was created with a renowned team of educational advisors and designed to nurture children's sense of identity, expand their relationships, stimulate their curiousity, and encourage self-expression and self-esteem.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images