Welcome to the Win, Lose or Draw guide at TV Tome. Game Rules: 1. The game is composed of two teams (ladies & gentlemen), each composed of two celebrity guests and contestant. They are competing in a game of "sketch pad charades". 2. A player from one team approaches the sketch pad and draws pictures to help their team guess the correct clue. However, you couldn't communicate using letters & numbers unless part of the clue was given. 3. In the first round, teams alternate turns and each team has sixty seconds to guess the subject. If the team playing doesn't come up with the correct answer, the opposing team is given a chance to guess. Correct guesses earns $200 within the first thirty seconds and $100 thereafter. 4. In the second round, called the "Speed Round", each team has ninety seconds to guess as many words as possible from their teammates' sketches, earning $100 for each correct guess. The team with the largest amount of money at the end of this