Win, Lose or Draw (UK)

Win, Lose or Draw was essentially based on the board game Pictionary. There were two teams, each composed of two celebrities and one non-celebrity. Three women played against three men. The teams took turns guessing a phrase, title, or thing that one teammate was drawing on a large pad of paper with markers. There's no talking by the one who was drawing, nor inscription of letters, numbers, or symbols. However, if a team mentioned a word that was part of the answer, the player at the sketch-pad could write it.