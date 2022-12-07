Not Available

Win, Lose or Draw (UK)

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Win, Lose or Draw was essentially based on the board game Pictionary. There were two teams, each composed of two celebrities and one non-celebrity. Three women played against three men. The teams took turns guessing a phrase, title, or thing that one teammate was drawing on a large pad of paper with markers. There's no talking by the one who was drawing, nor inscription of letters, numbers, or symbols. However, if a team mentioned a word that was part of the answer, the player at the sketch-pad could write it.

Cast

View Full Cast >

Images