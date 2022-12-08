Wind and Cloud II

Not Available

The series is based on the Heaven's Gate story arc of the comic series. A mysterious stranger wearing an ice mask approaches Wind and tells him that he has the ability to resurrect the dead. To everyone's surprise, the stranger revives Second Dream, Wind's lover, who died in the first season. However, Wind and Cloud gradually discover that they are falling under his control and being manipulated by him. The stranger, claiming to be a god and possessing extraordinary powers, is revealed to be Di Shitian, the leader of the martial arts sect Heaven's Gate. Several fighters have joined Heaven's Gate, either out of fear for Di Shitian or temptation by the rewards he offers.