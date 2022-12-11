Not Available

When a young woman leaves her family to go on an epic journey, what truths will she uncover? Sheng Xia is the youngest daughter of the Sheng family, which has inhabited Mount Bawan for many generations. Xia’s mother, Sheng Qing Ping, was the master of the Wind Chime, which gives mystical powers to the bearer. Qing Ping eloped with Qin Shou Cheng, only to be murdered at the hands of his family after giving birth to Xia. As the new master of the Wind Chime, the grown Xia sets off under the name of Ji Tang Tang to uncover the truth behind her mother’s murder. On her journey, Tang Tang meets the dashing Yue Feng. Can Feng help Tang Tang discover the road to her own destiny?