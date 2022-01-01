Not Available

Xtremely Hot. Xtremely Cold. "The big island of Hawaii. The Montana of the Pacific. Where else on Earth can you snowboard, surf and ride horses all before lunch. My father's grandfather jumped ship as a young boy and worked with the Poniola - The Hawian cowboys for the rest. My mother's family came here as missionaries at the turn of the century and never left. When they got married, they merged their family's ranches. Can you imagine growing up here? My brother and I did." - Cole Connolly (from the "Pilot" episode) When their father dies suddenly in a tragic accident, champion surfers, Cole Connolly, and his younger brother, Kelly, struggle to help their mother keep their cattle ranch from being bought out by neighbour and former friend, Gardner Poole. - Wind on Water premiered Saturday, October 17th, 1999 @ 8pm on NBC. - Wind on Water was canceled ofter only 2 episodes aired. 13 episodes were ordered, though, only 8 episode were completed. The news of