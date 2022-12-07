Not Available

Have you ever wondered what it would feel like to become a millionaire overnight? A group of 20 friends and acquaintances is about to find that out as they win $386 million in lottery on NBC's hot summer drama, Windfall. At the heart of the events is a close-knit group of four friends. Peter and Nina Schaefer and their two kids are a seemingly happy family. Underneath, Nina still harbors feelings for her ex-boyfriend from college, Cameron Walsh, rousing the suspicions of his wife Beth. Sean Mathers is an ex-con with dark secrets that are in danger of being revealed when he wins the jackpot. Damien Cutler is a rebellious teenager who seeks independence of his parents. Frankie Townsend, a 16-year-old girl, finds herself in the middle of a family feud when her separated parents fight over the money. Rounding out the cast are Malinda Willliams as Kimberly George, a 22-year-old single mother hoping to start a new life far away from the trailer park, and Jaclyn DeSantis as Maggie Hernandez, a nurse who can't wait to spend her share of the fortune.