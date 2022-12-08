Windsor Castle: A Royal Year

Not Available

For the first time ever, cameras go behind the scenes at Windsor Castle, the largest inhabited castle in the world and home to Queen Elizabeth since childhood. The result is an intimate glimpse of castle life above and below stairs over the course of a year that includes a historic state banquet and the wedding of Prince Charles to Camilla Parker-Bowles. Meet some of the 300 people who live and work in the castle’s 900 rooms: the Queen’s housekeeper, grooms, fendersmiths, and military knights, to name just a few. Accompany HRH Prince Philip, the ranger of Windsor’s 15,000-acre Great Park, as he tours the grounds and speaks candidly about the ups and downs of running this amazing public space.