Windy Tales

A collection of episodes in the lives of people with the power to control the wind. In a small village in the Japanese countryside lives a clan of kazetsukai, wind handlers, people with the power to control the wind. Nao Ueshima is a middle school student and president of the school’s two-member digital camera club. Taiki, one of the kazetsukai, leaves behind the village and his brother’s widow, Yukio, to become a mathematics teacher at Nao’s school. Nao learns of Taiki’s power after he uses it to save her life. Nao and her friends travel to the kazetsukai village to learn for themselves the secret of how to control the wind.