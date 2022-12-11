Not Available

Wineman has a television series in which as a "road movie" you can discover different landscapes, cultures, people and especially the world of wine. Wineman invites spectators to visit wineries and vineyards, thus having the opportunity to learn live all the secrets of the region, its people, production methods and why they have been chosen. They will also learn, from the vineyard to the glass, that the reasons for success in one region may be the reasons for failure in another. During the show, we meet many people, famous and anonymous. But everyone, great people in the world of wine.