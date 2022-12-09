Not Available

This is a factual entertainment documentary series featuring the American Sommelier & Cellar Hand Winemaker Colin West at the age of 26 as he goes through Australia's top wine producing regions catching up with local winemakers. In this documentary, this sommelier doesn't only learn about the diversity of Australian wine and different aspects of viticulture and oenology; he uses wine as his medium to take him to the most popular travel destinations Australia has to offer. He even pulls every winemaker out of their comfort zone to experience their region from a new, extreme and adventurous angle!